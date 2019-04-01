



– The weekend killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles has rocked the community, prompting county health officials to offer extended hours at a local center that provides grief counseling and support to the public.

“During this time of mourning, we invite anyone that needs access to grief and loss services and other support to visit our Community Healing and Trauma Prevention Center,” county health director Barbara Ferrer said.

The center, which will offer extended hours between 4 and 7 p.m. through Friday, is located at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Public Health, 11833 Wilmington Ave. Walk-ins are welcome.

According to the county, the center “provides a safe community space to support dialogue and mobilization of community resources every day, and especially during these tragic events.”

Hussle, 33, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was fatally shot Sunday in the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles.

An autopsy performed Monday determined Asghedom was shot in the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, officials said.

The suspect was described only as a young black male, Los Angeles police’s Chris Ramirez told reporters. No arrests have been made.

Asghedom, who was in a longtime relationship with actress Lauren London, leaves behind two children.

Fans came out in droves Monday afternoon at a strip mall in Hyde Park, where Asghedom owned a strip of stores. A prayer vigil was scheduled for later in the evening.

Many knew Nipsey Hussle for his music this community knew him for giving back to place he came from. His life taken yesterday in the parking lot of his store. Today fans and the community come to pay respects on Slauson near Crenshaw #nipseyhustle @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/HeYrsCcABo — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) April 2, 2019

Crowd keeps growing pic.twitter.com/IyTJJIdaMn — Dave Lopez (@cbsladavelopez) April 2, 2019

