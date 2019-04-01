  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Long Beach, Long Beach News, Long Beach Transit Bus, Parked Cars Damaged

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Long Beach Transit bus sideswiped more than a dozen cars overnight, and the driver has been taken for medical testing.

About 13 cars were damaged along Pacific Avenue near Anaheim Road, along with the Long Beach Transit bus. Police were called to the scene at about midnight to investigate the damage.

Several side mirrors were knocked off parked cars.

No one besides the driver was on the bus. No injuries were reported.

The bus driver has been taken for medical testing, according to police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s