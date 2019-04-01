LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Long Beach Transit bus sideswiped more than a dozen cars overnight, and the driver has been taken for medical testing.

About 13 cars were damaged along Pacific Avenue near Anaheim Road, along with the Long Beach Transit bus. Police were called to the scene at about midnight to investigate the damage.

Several side mirrors were knocked off parked cars.

No one besides the driver was on the bus. No injuries were reported.

The bus driver has been taken for medical testing, according to police.