FULLERTON (CBSLA) — The driver of a stolen Toyota Highlander T-boned a Honda Accord in Fullerton, killing the passenger and critically injuring the driver.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Monday in front of Charlie’s Best restaurant at Euclid and Valencia Drive. The car was initially reported at Orangethorpe Avenue and Brookhurst as a reckless driver, and later as a driver “acting erratically” at Brookhurst and Valencia, according to Fullerton police spokesman Lt. Jon Radus..

The crash happened minutes later after those two reports.

The Toyota Highlander was reported stolen out of Long Beach. It was speeding eastbound on Valencia before broadsiding the Accord, Radus said.

The suspected car thief is in custody and being investigated as being possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Euclid will remain closed between Commonwealth and West avenues for at least four hours, along with Valencia between Woods and Basque avenues.



