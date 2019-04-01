



– A person has been detained in connection with a suspicious fire early Monday morning that damaged a building housing a Catalina ferry business in Long Beach.

The fire was reported at 5 a.m. at a Catalina Express building at 1046 Queens Highway, about a block from the Queen Mary. It took Long Beach Fire Department crews about 30 minutes to knock down the flames. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

A person was detained by Long Beach police.

The fire started outside the building and then spread inside to the attic and two of the walls, a fire department spokesperson told CBS2.

There was no immediate word on the exact cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

A representative of the San Pedro-based company told the Press-Telegram newspaper that the building was not an operating terminal and no ferry service was effected as a result of the blaze. A call for comment from CBS2 was not immediately returned.