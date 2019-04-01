  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 4/1 at 8 a.m.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle Gunned Down In South LA
The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

Bus Sideswipes Several Parked Cars In Long Beach
A Long Beach Transit bus sideswiped more than a dozen cars overnight, and the driver has been taken for medical testing.

23rd Horse Death Reported At Santa Anita This Season
Animal rights activists are calling on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to get involved after a another racehorse died at Santa Anita Park, just days after the racetrack reopened from a nearly month-long hiatus following a spate of horse deaths.

Local Weather
Monday will be sunny and warm due to a high pressure system parked over the area.

