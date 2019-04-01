Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories:

Coroner: Nipsey Hussle Died From Gunshots To His Head, Body
The rapper known as Nipsey Hussle died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso, coroner’s officials announced Monday.

Bus Sideswipes Several Parked Cars In Long Beach
A Long Beach Transit bus sideswiped more than a dozen cars overnight, and the driver has been taken for medical testing.

Local Weather
Monday will be sunny and warm due to a high pressure system parked over the area.

