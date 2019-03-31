NORWALK (CBSLA) — A toddler in Norwalk was recovering Sunday from an attack by the family’s Rottweiler.

Deputies say the 2-year-old boy suffered bites to the face at his family’s home Saturday afternoon.

The child was rushed to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The boy’s father was also hurt while trying to stop the attack.

“He was yelling, ‘That’s my baby! That’s my baby,’ ” said Julie Hart, a neighbor. “The mother was just holding the baby. The baby was just screaming at the top of his lungs.”

Authorities say the dog has been quarantined at a shelter while the case is under investigation.