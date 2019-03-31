  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMDr. Ho Relieves Back Pain
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    1:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:00 PMSports Central
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News

NORWALK (CBSLA) — A toddler in Norwalk was recovering Sunday from an attack by the family’s Rottweiler.

Deputies say the 2-year-old boy suffered bites to the face at his family’s home Saturday afternoon.

The child was rushed to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The boy’s father was also hurt while trying to stop the attack.

“He was yelling, ‘That’s my baby! That’s my baby,’ ” said Julie Hart, a neighbor. “The mother was just holding the baby. The baby was just screaming at the top of his lungs.”

Authorities say the dog has been quarantined at a shelter while the case is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s