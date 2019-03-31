LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday to its highest amount since Nov. 18, to $3.677, City News Service reported.

The wire service says average price has risen 21 consecutive days, increasing 31.8 cents, including 1.3 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

In Orange County, the average price rose to its highest amount since Nov. 16, increasing 1.2 cents to $3.634.

The rising prices are the result of a reduction in supply caused by a partial shutdown of the Phillips 66 Carson refinery, planned maintenance at the Torrance Refinery and issues involving at least two Northern California refineries, Marie Montgomery of the Automobile Club of Southern California said.

(©2019 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)