LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Members of the music community, athletes, and other celebrities, shared their heartbreak Sunday afternoon after Rapper Nipsy Hussel was fatally shot outside of his Hyde Park clothing store.
Hussle was reportedly gunned down and shot multiple times, and was later pronounced dead at California Medical Center.
The Grammy-nominated rapper was 33 years old.
Hussle was one of three men shot. The other two have been reported to be in stable condition.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
