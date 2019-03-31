  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Nipsey Hussle


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Members of the music community, athletes, and other celebrities, shared their heartbreak Sunday afternoon after Rapper Nipsy Hussel was fatally shot outside of his Hyde Park clothing store.

Hussle was reportedly gunned down and shot multiple times, and was later pronounced dead at California Medical Center.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was 33 years old.

Hussle was one of three men shot. The other two have been reported to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Related Link: Pat Harvey Goes One-On-One With Rapper Nipsey Hussle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s