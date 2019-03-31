



– Members of the music community, athletes, and other celebrities, shared their heartbreak Sunday afternoon after Rapper Nipsy Hussel was fatally shot outside of his Hyde Park clothing store.

Hussle was reportedly gunned down and shot multiple times, and was later pronounced dead at California Medical Center.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was 33 years old.

RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

Broke me…. we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

God please cover and restore @NipseyHussle right now!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 31, 2019

Hussle was one of three men shot. The other two have been reported to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

