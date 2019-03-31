PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A forklift operator transporting live poultry is dead after being hit by a car in Pacoima.

A blue Hyundai struck him shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday on Foothill Boulevard between Fillmore Street and Van Nuys Boulevard.

It was there that the operator was killed while transporting a delivery to a business in the area. The driver who struck the man remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

According to reports at the scene, the man was struck by the vehicle while operating a forklift. It remains unclear what led to the accident.

The deceased was described as a man in his 60s from the Fresno community. His family has not yet been notified.

OSHA has reported to the scene to investigate the crash, which was described as a workplace accident.

No further details were available.