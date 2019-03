NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – A small earthquake jolted the San Fernando Valley Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The magnitude-3.1 quake struck around 3:52 a.m. and was centered in Northridge, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People reported feeling the quake Northridge, Reseda, Van Nuys, Encino and other surrounding areas.

No further details were immediately available.