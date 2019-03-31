



– Police are still looking for a man who attacked 45-year-old Rafael Reyna in the Dodger Stadium parking lot, leaving him on life support with a fractured skull.

The suspect, who police believe to be in his 20s, reportedly confronted Reyna as he walked to his car after Friday night’s extra innings game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Police believe that the suspect drove off in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.

Security at dodger stadium has not been increased since the incident on Friday night.

Reyna was walking through the parking lot sometime after 12 a.m. while on the phone with his wife, Christel Reyna.

Christel told CBSLA she could hear someone yelling at her husband, and then heard a loud thump.

She remained on the phone as strangers tended to Reyna. She could hear one of them saying that he was bleeding.

The father of four was taken to County USC Medical Center where he was placed on life support, according to his wife.

A GoFundMe page has been created by his wife to help with medical expenses and she asks anyone with information on the attack to share what they know.