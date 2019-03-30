  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPaid Program
    09:30 AMPaid Program
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHope in the Wild
    09:30 AMTails of Valor
    10:00 AMHope in the Wild
    10:30 AMTails of Valor
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Los Angeles News, Street Racing, Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A pickup truck driver is dead after a dangerous crash in Woodland Hills.

The initial reports were that it was street racing, but police say that they do not believe it was a case of street racing.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Winnetka Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.

Police say two vehicles — a black and a white Mercedes — were both heading in the same direction on Ventura Boulevard. One of them stopped at the red light. The other did not.

When the black Mercedes entered the intersection, there was already a pickup truck in the intersection that had the right of way.

The collision with the pickup truck killed an elderly man. He died on the scene. The collision threw the cars into two more parked vehicles.

The driver of the black Mercedes is 17-years-old. He had a female passenger with him. The female passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes was arrested and is being held on murder charges for driving recklessly and causing the death of the other man.

Police say they had numerous reports of that driver driving recklessly for several blocks before the collision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s