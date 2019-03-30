WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A pickup truck driver is dead after a dangerous crash in Woodland Hills.

The initial reports were that it was street racing, but police say that they do not believe it was a case of street racing.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Winnetka Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.

Police say two vehicles — a black and a white Mercedes — were both heading in the same direction on Ventura Boulevard. One of them stopped at the red light. The other did not.

When the black Mercedes entered the intersection, there was already a pickup truck in the intersection that had the right of way.

The collision with the pickup truck killed an elderly man. He died on the scene. The collision threw the cars into two more parked vehicles.

The driver of the black Mercedes is 17-years-old. He had a female passenger with him. The female passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes was arrested and is being held on murder charges for driving recklessly and causing the death of the other man.

Police say they had numerous reports of that driver driving recklessly for several blocks before the collision.