SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A motorcyclist was killed in Sylmar Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. after crashing and reportedly falling from the elevated transition ramp on the Ronald Reagan Freeway.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer, Stephan Brandt, the motorcyclist crashed on the elevated eastbound 118 Freeway ramp, but landed where the westbound 210 Freeway meets the beginning of the 118.

A Sigalert was issued at the interchange with the exception of the eastbound Foothill Freeway to the beginning of the 118 Freeway according to CHP.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

