



– 45-year-old father of four, Rafael Reyna, is on life support with a fractured skull after being involved in a fight in the Dodger Stadium parking lot following Friday’s extra innings game.

The Dodgers’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was apparently one of the longest ever, ending in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Reyna was walking through the parking lot on the phone with his wife, Christel Reyna, sometime after 12 a.m. when a man confronted him.

Christel told CBSLA she could hear someone yelling at her husband, and then heard a loud thump.

She remained on the phone as strangers tended to Reyna. She could hear one of them saying that he was bleeding.

The father of four was taken to County USC Medical Center where he was placed on life support, according to his wife.

LAPD has confirmed that there was a fight in the parking lot and that they do not currently have a suspect in custody.

Police believe that the suspect was a man in his 20s and drove off in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.