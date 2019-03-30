ELYSIAN PARK (CBSLA) – A man was taken to the hospital after being involved in a fight in the Dodger Stadium parking lot following Friday’s extra innings game.

The Dodgers’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was apparently one of the longest ever, ending in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The victim was apparently walking through the parking lot sometime after midnight when the fight occurred.

The victim’s wife told CBSLA that she was on the phone with him and could hear someone yelling at her husband, and then heard a loud thump.

The victim reportedly hit his head and was taken to County USC Medical Center in critical condition.

LAPD has confirmed that there was a fight in the parking lot and that they do not currently have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.