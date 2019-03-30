



— No, Jussie Smollett did not show up nor did he win at the 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards but whether he was in the room, or not, he was still on a lot of people’s minds.

Comedian Chris Rock, says Variety, was told to not make any Smollett jokes. Rock ignored that suggestion and landed a few punches.

“They said no Jussie Smollett jokes. I know. What a waste of white skin. You know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair? My career would be out of here. F—ing running Hollywood,” Variety quoted Rock as saying.

He added one more: “What the hell was he thinking?” Rock asked. “From now on, you’re Jessie from now on. You don’t even get the ‘U’ no more. That ‘U’ was respect. You don’t get no respect from me.”

The two-day awards ceremony were held yesterday at the Beverly Hilton (non-televised awards) and Saturday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

TV One broadcast Saturday’s awards. The show was hosted by Anthony Anderson, star of “Black-ish.”

Anderson won the award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (aka Aunt Maxine), was presented with the NAACP’s Chairman’s Award. Radio personality Tom Joyner was given the Vanguard Award, Ne-Yo was given the inaugural Black & Positively Golden Music Award and Jay-Z was given the prestigious President’s Award.

Here is a list of nominees and winners (in bold) for Sunday’s awards presentation.

Outstanding-[ Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX Networks)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

“grown-ish” (Freeform)

“Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” (ABC)

Cedric the Entertainer “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX Networks)

Dwayne Johnson, “Ballers” (HBO)

Tracy Morgan, “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks, “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Logan Browning, “Dear White People” (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish ” (ABC)

Yara Shahidi, “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Outstanding Drama Series

“How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

“Power” (Starz)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN)

“The Chi” (Showtime)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Mitchell, “The Chi” (Showtime)

Keith David, “Greenleaf” (OWN)

Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Omari Hardwick, “Power” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us ” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, “Marvel’s Luke Cage” (Netflix)

Naturi Naughton, “Power” (Starz)

Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire” (FOX)

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Album

“Dirty Computer” – Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records)

“Ella Mai” – Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

“Even More” – MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)

“Everything Is Love” – The Carters (Roc Nation)

“I Used To Know Her: The Prelude” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

Michael B Jordan – “Creed II” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios)

Denzel Washington – “The Equalizer 2” (Columbia Pictures)

John David Washington – “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

Stephan James – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give” (20th Century Fox)

Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

KiKi Layne – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Sanaa Lathan – “Nappily Ever After” (Marc Platt Production/Badabing Pictures

Production for Netflix)

Viola Davis – “Widows” (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Storm Reid – “A Wrinkle In Time” (Walt Disney Studios)

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

Winston Duke – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

John David Washington – “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

KiKi Layne – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)

“BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

“The Hate U Give” (20th Century Fox

Special Award – Entertainer of the Year

Beyoncé

Chadwick Boseman

LeBron James

Regina King

Ryan Coogler

For a complete list of nominees and winners click here.