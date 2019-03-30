  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LeBron James is done for the season.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Saturday that James will sit for what has been a disappointing first season with the team. The Lakers will miss the playoffs.

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season,” the Lakers said in a statement. “This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.”

The Lakers are near the bottom of the Pacific Division with 6 games remaining in the regular season.

James was diagnosed with a groin injury in late December after suffering the injury during a Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors.

