LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles area landmarks including the Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel and Los Angeles City Hall will go dark Saturday night for “Earth Hour” — the World Wildlife Fund’s annual call for energy conservation.

The lights will be turned off for 60 minutes beginning at 8:30 p.m.

“Earth Hour is an opportunity for everyone to reduce their own carbon footprints with just the flip of a switch or the unplugging of a charger, and Los Angeles World Airports is pleased to join in this effort,” said Sean Burton, President of the Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners.

Cities around the world will be observing “Earth Hour,” including Paris, London, Athens and Sydney.