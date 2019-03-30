



— Turf what?

Turf toe. And the bad news is that Angels slugger Justin Upton has it.

If you’re never heard of turf toe, join the club. It’s described as a “significant” strain of a joint at the base of the big toe when that toe bends too far back towards the foot. It most often occurs in athletes who play field sports like soccer, football and baseball.

The team has announced that Upton, 31, will be out from 8-12 weeks.

Upton got the injury in Sunday’s freeway series game with the Dodgers after running into the left field wall at Angels Stadium.

Upton had 30 homers, 18 doubles and 85 RBIs in 145 games last year, posting a 3.8 WAR (Wins Above Replacement.)

Angels General Manager Billy Eppler discussed the big blow to the team with MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger for Angels.com.

“It’s going to require about 8 to 12 weeks,” Eppler said, “Everybody is different. Every human being is different. Everyone recovers differently — 12 is on the more cautious side, eight is on the more aggressive side. We’ll ultimately see how Justin progresses week to week.”

