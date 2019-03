WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — Firefighters in Wilmington put out a stubborn fire of several remnant vehicles in an auto recycling yard at 1903 N. Blinn Ave.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

LAFD says that there were no evacuations.

According to LAFD, it took 36 firefighters 46 minutes to fully extinguish the flames.

Nearly three dozen remnant vehicles were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.