TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Loved ones gathered tonight in Torrance to mourn a 10-year-old boy who was killed by a driver who swerved to avoid hitting the boy’s dog.

A sea of solemn faces and broken hearts filled Pueblo Park united in mourning Patrick Yarborough-Genniss.

The young boy was hit and killed around 9 p.m. Tuesday when he chased after his dog on Del Amo Blvd. A pick-up truck swerved to avoid hitting the dog, but instead hit Patrick.

His family told the crowd he loved to hug, was goofy at times and was always willing to help.

“It’s devastating. It’s absolutely devastating,” said his aunt, Robyn Walters. “He’s a big part of our life.”

Vigil organizers say they hope the accident is a wake-up call for the community.

“I have two grandkids who are here, come to the park. They can run out after the ball, you just never know. And that has been a fear,” said Rita Perez.

Torrance police say the driver was not intoxicated and did not break any vehicle or traffic laws. Family members say they forgive the driver and are calling him a victim as well.

“He meant the world to us, he’s really missed, we love him dearly,” Walters said.