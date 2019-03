WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Whittier police Friday evacuated an area near a Planned Parenthood location to investigate a suspicious package.

The item near on Walnut Street and Greenleaf Avenue was reported just before 10 a.m., according to fire officials. It was described as a possible empty keg.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s bomb squad was also sent to the scene.

There was no direct threat reported against Planned Parenthood, police said.