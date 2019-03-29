SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Southwest passengers are airing out their frustrations on social media as the airline struggles to deal with an unprecedented number of flight cancellations.

Operations at the nation’s largest domestic carrier have been a mess since last month. Bad weather, a labor dispute and the FAA-grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 has caused 9,400 flight cancellations — and counting.

@SouthwestAir y’all have managed to cancel my flight AGAIN with no remorse. I’m fed up. Never flying with y’all again! — kai. 👑 (@kailadionne) March 27, 2019

According to a spokesperson at John Wayne Airport, Southwest never flew the 737 MAX 8 aircraft out of Orange County, so few Southwest flights leaving the O.C. were affected. But across the country, those trying to fly were voicing their discontent.

With more MAX 8’s than any other carrier, Southwest has been hit hard. Eight-two Southwest flights were cancelled Wednesday, accounting for 45 percent of all cancelled flights in the United States.

@SouthwestAir flying to Tampa from mke for my bachelorette next Friday and see that the flight has been canceled every day this week and is oddly showing sold out all next week. How/when will we know if our flight is canceled? Flight 1379 on 4/5. — Mandi Baronas (@mandibaronas) March 27, 2019

One frequent flyer at John Wayne Airport, however, says she plans on flying Southwest like she always has.

“Up to San Francisco, up to the Sacramento area, Seattle, Oregon — no problems at all,” Amy Harris said.

Southwest says on their website they are unsure when the issue will be resolved. The say customers whose flights have been cancelled can receive a refund and re-book. They do not know, however, which flights will be available in the coming days.