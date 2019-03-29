LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A nearly six-hour standoff that led to some evacuations in South LA has ended Friday after police entered a home and found the suspect somehow escaped.

Police say it all started at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday when a woman and her three kids came home to find a burglar with a gun inside. They ran out and called police.

Some homes near San Pedro Street and Florence were evacuated as a precaution.

Eventually, SWAT officers fired tear gas and sent a robotic camera into the home. At about 2:20 a.m., officers entered the apartment and found it empty.

The scene has since been cleared.