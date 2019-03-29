



— Two men are dead and a third is wounded after two separate shootings in San Pedro.

The violent night started at about 9:45 p.m., when neighbors called police to report gunfire in the 400 block of West Santa Cruz. Officers arriving at the scene found two men in their 20s who had been shot several times.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was taken to a hospital, where he died. Family and friends who came to the scene of the shooting were too distraught to speak to reporters.

The names of the men have not been released.

Detectives say they are still trying to determine the motive for this shooting and do not have a description for the gunman.

Just a few hours later, about a mile away, a third man was shot and wounded near 11th and Palos Verdes streets at about 1:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Police say they believe this shooting was gang-related.