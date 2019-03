Jussie Smollett Nominated For NAACP Image Award: 'I Hope He Wins'Jussie Smollett has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award happening this Saturday in Hollywood, but it is unclear if the "Empire" actor will be in attendance.

Hidden Camera Found In Airbnb RentalIt is the ultimate invasion of privacy. A couple who rented an Airbnb in Orange County say they found a hidden camera inside of a smoke alarm. Even more disturbing they say the camera was pointed at the bed. The couple now wants everyone to hear their story. Stacey Butler reports.

Reporter Wants Boxer Kubrat Pulev Suspended, Investigated Over Unwanted Kiss On CameraJenny Ravalo, who also goes by Jenny Sushe, was interviewing Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev after his match against Bogdan Dinu in Costa Mesa. At the end of the interview, Pulev grabbed her face and kissed her on the lips.

Taco Tirade: Man Goes On Rant At Mexican RestaurantA bilingual menu apparently set off a customer in Anaheim. A security camera then caught him going into an all out rant. In the video the man yells at employees and customers and threatens to call immigration. Tonight workers tell CBSLA it was very upsetting. Cristy Fajardo reports.

Father Of Missing Corona Boy Noah McIntosh Charged With His Murder“We did collect trace evidence that leave no doubt that Noah is indeed the victim of a homicide,” Corona police Chief George Johnstone said at a news conference.

2 Brothers Dead In San Pedro ShootingTwo brothers are dead and a third man was wounded after two separate shootings in San Pedro.

George Clooney Demands Boycott Of Beverly Hills Hotel Over Brunei’s Death Penalty Laws For GaysBeginning April 3, Brunei will implement laws punishing gay people and those accused of adultery by stoning or whipping them to death.

Empty Beer Keg Left Near Planned Parenthood In Whittier Brings Out Bomb SquadAuthorities say the suspicious package was later determined to be a small beer keg.

Single Mother Shot To Death In Compton, Days After Teen's Body Was FoundDeputies were called out to the 1700 block of East San Luis Street at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a woman suffering at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, authorities said.

Man Riding A Bicycle Slashes Woman's Face In South Gate AreaResidents in South Gate are asking police to help find a man riding a bicycle who they say slapped at least two people reportedly on the face while passing by.