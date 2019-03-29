STOCKTON (CBSLA)  — A model who has appeared in the pages of Maxim and Playboy Italia has been arrested for the murder of a doctor whose body was found in a car trunk near Las Vegas earlier this month.

Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested last week in Stockton, California.

She is a accused in the murder of Dr. Thomas Burchard, a 71-year-old child psychiatrist who lived in Salinas.

His body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car March 7 along Route 147 near Las Vegas, police announced yesterday.

Friends of the doctor’s have said Turner was once a tenant in a property Burchard owned.  Her mother said Burchard paid the rent in the Salinas home where she lived with Kelsey and her children.

A friend of Burchard’s also said he was going to Las Vegas to check on Turner who had been complaining about an abusive relationship.

Dr. Burchard was reportedly bludgeoned to death.

