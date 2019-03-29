



— The LAPD chased a suspect who was allegedly armed around Sun Valley and Burbank Friday evening.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a 6-inch knife.

Police originally wanted the driver for driving recklessly. The chased started around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities said when police tried to stop the man who attempted to hit him with his vehicle.

During the pursuit the suspect — at least six times — slowly backed his car into patrol cars. That gesture ups his charges to include assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect drove erratically, side-swiped several vehicles, nearly hit a pedestrian, played cat-and-mouse with officers and dinged half a dozen vehicles as he attempted to squeeze past them.

WATCH LIVE: Police Have Reckless Driving Suspect Boxed In

He also drove the wrong-way on the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando and Burbank area. The suspect squeezed through two cars and got stuck and ended up nose-to-nose with another vehicle. At this juncture, a dozen officers got out of their vehicles with guns drawn.

A standoff situation began around 8:40.

Officers waited for a SWAT team to try to coax the man out of his vehicle.