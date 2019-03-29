



— Things seemed normal at the Grove but inside one of the city’s biggest attractions, there was something different.

A giant box? A familiar logo. A revamped version of the iconic sci-fi series “The Twilight Zone” comes to CBS: All Access on April 1.

The old and classic series was hosted by Rod Serling. This version, hosted and narrated by rising horror guru Jordan Peele of “Us” and “Get Out” fame.

“I remember duh nuh nuh nuh, duh nuh nuh nuh…” said Cara Youngblood.

But it may be said with a degree of assurance that not everything that meets the eye is as it appears.

“It was a very frightful experience but it was pretty cool,” she added.

Youngblood remembers watching reruns of the “Twilight Zone” as a child… so she couldn’t pass on this pop up experience promoting the new series.

“I think it’s amazing we have people there asking like— what it the ‘Twilight Zone’? This is perfect, kind ofbridge the gap for generations.”

Visitors unlocked the door to the box with the key of imagination.

Once inside?

The new series features a new cast. New twists and some familiar plots reworked.

“I remember a yeti on top of a plane,” says Perry Tusler,

“I can’t believe I got scared,” said one fan as she stepped out of the box.

In this episode everyone appeared to walk out of the box. And kids could hardly contain their enthusiasm for the experience.

“You feel like you can fly,” said one boy.

“It felt like I was in space,” said one girl.

Space? Or another dimension? Doesn’t matter, she said she can’t wait to watch the series.

“It seems like it’s gonna be a little but spooky but I think I’m gonna enjoy it,” she said.

Nats: 06 were running out of time! You’re gonna wanna listen to me!

A dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. But you have to watch to find it!

Wait for it — your next stop, the Twilight Zone! Cue the music.

