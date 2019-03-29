  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  —   Hollywood glamorpuss Denise Richards is joining the cast of the CBS soap “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Her character — Shauna Fulton, described as a fun-loving, hard-working single mom from Las Vegas — will first appear on Thursday, April 4.(CBS2, 12:30-1 p.m.)

As an actress, Richards is best-known for starring in the films “Wild Things” and “Starship Troopers.” She was also a Bond girl in “The World is Not Enough” opposite Pierce Brosnan.

Most recently, Richards (formerly married to wild thing Charlie Sheen) joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” On the series, she was shown tying the knot with Aaron Phypers, Nicollette Sheridan’s ex-husband. (Incidentally, fellow “RHOBH” Lisa Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin, was also married to Sheridan.)

(credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved)

On “B&B.” when we meet Shauna — she has come to Los Angeles to help her daughter deal with an emotional baby swap.

And according to the show, “Shauna’s involvement won’t stop there. She’s got a past and big secrets to spill!”

