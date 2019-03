SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A child who was reportedly playing with his father’s handgun in South Los Angeles Friday night suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 123rd Street and Denker Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

The child, who is said to about 6 years old, was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

