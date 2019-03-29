



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 3/29 at 5pm:

Racing Resumes At Santa Anita Despite Horse Deaths

Racing resumed at Santa Anita Park Friday, even as officials are still looking for what caused the death of 22 horses and how to prevent any future deaths.

Two Men Shot Dead in San Pedro

Two men are dead and a third is wounded after two separate shootings in San Pedro.

Suspect In 1973 Cold Case Murder Of 11-Year-Old Newport Beach Girl To Appear In Court

A Colorado man suspected of abducting, sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl in Newport Beach more than four decades ago will appear in an Orange County courtroom Friday.

Local Weather

Expect a sunny and pleasant Friday with a beautiful weekend ahead. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s by Sunday.