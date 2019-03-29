



— The L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy controversially reinstated to his position following allegations of domestic violence is speaking out.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been criticized heavily for his decision to reinstate Deputy Caren Mandoyan following the release of cell phone video appearing to show Mandoyan attempting to enter an apartment from a glass patio door.

In an interview with CBS2/KCAL9’s Randy Paige, Mandoyan refuted claims he was attempting to break into the home at the time of the recorded video. He claims he and his girlfriend had an argument while they were out on the patio, she ran inside and locked him out. He says he was trying to convince her to let him back in.

Asked if he was trying to break in, Mandoyan replied: “No. No. Like I said, this incident had occurred at least more than half a dozen times before. This is common. She’d get mad at me. She’d lock me out.”

The video was made public by the Civil Service Commission as part of the evidence, along with allegations of domestic violence, that prompted the previous LASD administration to fire Mandoyan. Villanueva later reinstated him and the matter is now under review by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

Mandoyan, in his interview with Paige, denied ever physically hurting his accuser.

“This whole thing has been nothing but lies related to domestic violence and assault and gross embellishments of insignificant events that occurred,” Mandoyan said.

CBS2/KCAL9 is not naming Deputy Mandoyan’s ex-girlfriend because she is potentially a victim of domestic violence.