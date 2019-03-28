FONTANA (CBSLA) — Police say an 18-year-old man killed a woman in her home Thursday in Fontana, then tried to ambush officers responding to reports of gunfire.

Gunfire was first reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a home on Mountain High Drive, just off Cherry Drive. A woman in the home was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the suspect killed the 50-year-old woman, , then began pounding on neighbor’s doors and firing more shots, hitting other people’s property before officers had arrived.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect hiding behind a white pickup truck with a scoped AR-15-style rifle aimed at them. One of the officers fired a round at the suspect, missing him, but the shot prompted the suspect to surrender, police said.

The suspect was not hurt, and no shots were fired at the officers.

Neighbor Jeremiah Schultz says he watched the scene unfold from his home.

“I saw him when he dropped the weapon, put his hands up. He seemed a little disoriented cause he put his hands up and put them back down on his head, put his hands up, slurred speech,” he said.

The suspect and victim know each other, but it’s unclear if or how they’re related, investigators said.