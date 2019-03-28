  • KCAL9On Air

FONTANA

FONTANA (CBSLA) — A woman was killed and a man arrested in a possible family dispute in Fontana early Thursday.

Gunfire was first reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a home on Mountain High Drive, just off Cherry Drive. Officers say when they arrived, they found a man outside the home with a rifle.

A confrontation led to an officer-involved shooting, but no one was hit.

A woman in the home was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead. It’s not clear how the woman died.

A suspect in black and white jacket has been taken into custody. He was found hiding on the right side of a white pickup truck parked in front of the house, near where a rifle was found on the sidewalk. Police say the weapon was an AR-15-style rifle with a scope.

The officers said they saw the suspect was pointing the scoped rifle at them and appeared to be lying in wait for them.

The investigation continues, but police say the incident may have started as a family dispute.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.

