  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan, Los Angeles County Sheriff, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Spousal Abuse


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Video released Tuesday night appears to show a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy breaking into a woman’s home.

The explosive evidence comes to light in the midst of a controversy rocking the department. For weeks, new L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been at the center of the firestorm over the deputy caught on camera. Villanueva has defended Deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan, asserting he has not been involved in any wrongdoings, but the newly released video directly contradicts that claim.

RELATED: LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Grilled By Oversight Committee

Mandoyen had been fired by the sheriff’s department in 2016 for spousal abuse following a department investigation. But when Villanueva was elected last fall, one of his first acts was re-hiring Mandoyen.

Cell phone video shows Mandoyen allegedly trying to pry open a sliding glass door at his former girlfriend’s home.

The footage obtained by The Los Angeles Times shows the woman yelling for him to leave as he repeatedly tries to break into the residence. Seconds later, the video goes dark but the sound continues with Mandoyen apparently in the victim’s apartment.

The sheriff’s department, the county civil service commission and the board of supervisors all say the deputy should have been fired. But Villanueva has gone to war with the board on this,
defending Mandoyen, who was a volunteer on the sheriff’s campaign last fall.

Villanueva did not release a statement Tuesday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s