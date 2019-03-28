



— Authorities in Victorville arrested a transient they said seriously injured a 79-year-old man Thursday during a robbery attempt.

Deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to an assault call which occurred in a parking lot in the 14600 block of Valley Center Drive.

The alleged victim was walking through a parking lot on his way to a nearby bus stop. The suspect, later identified as Richard Rant Leonard, a convicted felon on parole, walked up behind the victim and punched him in the face. The blow caused the elderly man to fall to the ground and drop his belongings.

A security guard in the parking lot reportedly witnessed the incident and was able to reach the suspect before he could flee with the victim’s property including an envelope with cash inside. The guard detained the suspect until deputies arrived.

The victim suffered a broken leg and other injuries in the attack. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said most of the man’s other injuries were minor.

The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for robbery, battery with serious injury, harming an elderly or dependent adult, and violation of felony parole.

Leonard is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on April 2.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Deputy T. Chamberlain or Deputy B. Moreland at the Victorville Police Department (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website