THERMAL (CBSLA) — A small three-acre brush fire somehow managed to wreak major destruction in the Riverside County community of Thermal overnight.

The vegetation fire was first reported at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday at Avenue 70 and Pierce Street in Thermal, southeast of Palm Springs. The fire — which spread to both sides of Avenue 70 — destroyed five homes, a boat and a car, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

At one point, 250 people were evacuated to Desert Mirage High School.

The flames are now contained, but just three acres were burned. No injuries were reported.