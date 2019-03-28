ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — UC Irvine may have been booted from the NCAA basketball tournament but March Madness is hot in Orange County.

The road to the Final Four is making a stop at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Gonzaga and Florida State were taking the court Thursday afternoon followed by Texas Tech and Michigan.

CBSLA’s Michele Gile reports that hotels in the area are fully booked.

Visitors from all corners of the United States are in town pumping money into the local economy.

“Just coming out to watch the ball games. It’s a big deal. And then tomorrow night is a day off from those games so we’re going to go see the Dodgers and a little food, a little drink and just play a little bit,” said Florida State fan Preston Rider.