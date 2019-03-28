  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beverly Hills, Police Pursuit


BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) –  A man in a stolen tanker truck led police on a wild pursuit through Beverly Hills just after 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The truck led the Beverly Hills Police Department eastbound down Wilshire Blvd., stopping at intersections and allowing pedestrians to cross.

Police reported that the tanker truck was filled with 21,000 gallons of an unidentified fluid, that could have possibly been gasoline or something flammable.

A man in a stolen tanker truck leads police on a chase through Beverly Hills.

The driver seemed to know how to drive the truck and appeared to be on his cellphone as he flew down the road during morning the morning rush.

Because of the large size of the truck, police were unable to use a pit maneuver, but they did lay out a spike strip in order to stop this type of vehicle.

At one point, the truck turned down a closed road where unaware workers moved cones, that were blocking the street entrance, out of the way for the truck to enter.

The driver eventually stopped behind another large truck, exited the vehicle while on his cellphone, and was arrested by police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s