



A man in a stolen tanker truck led police on a wild pursuit through Beverly Hills just after 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The truck led the Beverly Hills Police Department eastbound down Wilshire Blvd., stopping at intersections and allowing pedestrians to cross.

Police reported that the tanker truck was filled with 21,000 gallons of an unidentified fluid, that could have possibly been gasoline or something flammable.

The driver seemed to know how to drive the truck and appeared to be on his cellphone as he flew down the road during morning the morning rush.

Because of the large size of the truck, police were unable to use a pit maneuver, but they did lay out a spike strip in order to stop this type of vehicle.

At one point, the truck turned down a closed road where unaware workers moved cones, that were blocking the street entrance, out of the way for the truck to enter.

The driver eventually stopped behind another large truck, exited the vehicle while on his cellphone, and was arrested by police.