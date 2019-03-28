Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Florence-Firestone, South LA, South LA News

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was shot to death after a possible argument with the gunman outside a liquor store in the Florence-Firestone area.

Detectives called out to South Central Avenue, near the intersection of East Florence Avenue, at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man may have been in an argument with the gunman just before the shooting, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

No description of the suspect was available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

