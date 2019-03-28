OPENING DAY:Kershaw On DL As Dodgers Opener Against Diamondbacks
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMHot Bench
    1:30 PMHot Bench
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:LAX, LAX Airport


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles International Airport opened Economy Lot E Thursday, creating 2,700 new parking spaces.

The initial opening will make 2,000 parking spots available to airport patrons, jumping up to 2,700 spaces when the lot fully opens this summer.

A LAX shuttle drives through new Economy Lot E

The new lot is larger than the popular C Lot  and offers the same daily rate of $12 and includes a free shuttle service to and from terminals.

Lot C is reportedly shutting down later this month to make room for LAX’s new people mover project.  

The new Economy Lot E is located off of 111th Street between Aviation and La Cienega Boulevard.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s