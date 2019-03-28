



– The Los Angeles International Airport opened Economy Lot E Thursday, creating 2,700 new parking spaces.

The initial opening will make 2,000 parking spots available to airport patrons, jumping up to 2,700 spaces when the lot fully opens this summer.

The new lot is larger than the popular C Lot and offers the same daily rate of $12 and includes a free shuttle service to and from terminals. Lot C is reportedly shutting down later this month to make room for LAX’s new people mover project.

The new Economy Lot E is located off of 111th Street between Aviation and La Cienega Boulevard.