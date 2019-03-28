LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The LA-based hamburger stand announced it will re-brand itself as “Skinnyburger.”

The company says the name change is due to the popular demand for one of their top-pick menu items, the Skinnyburger.

The Skinnyburger is a low-carb, bun-less versions of their lean beef burgers.

only four months late, but new year, new us.⁣

⁣

introducing the new skinnyburger, because it's never too late for a glow up, right? we've heard all your dm's and comments about your fave item and the skinnyburger comes up top. it's time to give you what you've been asking fo… pic.twitter.com/wupGcT0vld — FATBURGER (@Fatburger) March 27, 2019

The name change comes almost a year after popular pancake restaurant, IHOP, changed their name from International House of Pancakes to International House of Burgers, in a promotional stunt.

The similar name change might have skeptics thinking that Fatburger’s re-branding is just another publicity ploy.

Only time will tell if the re-brand is permanent.