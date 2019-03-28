Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The LA-based hamburger stand announced it will re-brand itself as “Skinnyburger.”
The company says the name change is due to the popular demand for one of their top-pick menu items, the Skinnyburger.
The Skinnyburger is a low-carb, bun-less versions of their lean beef burgers.
The name change comes almost a year after popular pancake restaurant, IHOP, changed their name from International House of Pancakes to International House of Burgers, in a promotional stunt.
The similar name change might have skeptics thinking that Fatburger’s re-branding is just another publicity ploy.
Only time will tell if the re-brand is permanent.