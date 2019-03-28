



–T he coroner has identified the suspect at the center of Wednesday’s deadly officer involved shooting at a Scientology center in Inglewood but they have not reached his next of kin so, for now, his name is not being released.

As KCAL9’s Tom Wait reports, officials are also still looking for a motive for the suspect who allegedly walked into the center with a Samurai sword and started an altercation in the lobby.

A church official revealed Thursday that they do not believe the man who pulled up in a white Bentley without plates and started a melee was a member of the church.

Wait was told the man had a backpack — and was wearing a hood, like something from a Halloween costume — and started rambling while holding the sword.

Police were called. Church officials say around 300 people were inside at the time of the altercation, around 3:30 p.m. Some were there for a service – all were evacuated.

According to an official Wait spoke with, no staff or churchgoers witnessed the shooting.

Two officers were injured in the confrontation with the suspect — one was shot in the arm, the other in the hand. Both are expected to be okay The officers shot the suspect and he was killed.

Related Link: Sword-Wielding Suspect Reportedly Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting, 2 Officers Injured

The question remains, were the officers hit with friendly fire?

Both officers were taken to UCLA Medical Center.

Inglewood’s Police Chief says one of the officers is a 3-year veteran. The other has 8-9 years with the department.

Wait reached out to Inglewood Police Thursday for more information on the shooting. His calls were not returned.

He also reported the Church is fully cooperating with authorities including letting them have surveillance video of the incident and the aftermath.