



– The Westside is the dark side of Los Angeles traffic, but is charging drivers daily fees the best way to mitigate congestion?

A new study claims it could have the answer to commuting concerns: A $4 toll each day to drive in the neighborhoods just north of the 10 Freeway and just west of the 405. Supporters claim congestion pricing would reduce the number of cars in the area, speed up traffic and collect millions more for better mass transit.

Some people are skeptical.

“I don’t think it’s gonna work really. I feel like people need to commute over to the Westside regardless,” Christina Martin said. “I think it’s just gonna annoy people more than anything.”

Overhead cameras would record every car entering the area and send drivers a bill each month – or drivers could get a FasTrak type device.

“They have all this building going on, but at the same time, they say they’re going to tax people,” driver Candy Arnold said. “In a sense, they’re going to charge them for going through a busy corridor, but the city is making the busy corridor. So I think the city should have to pay a levy.”

Drivers said something has to be done, but they want to slam the brakes on this idea.

“I just think that it’s really congested in the area and we’ve gotta come up with a better solution,” Quita Cox said.

A recent UCLA study found less than 40 percent of Angelenos support congestion pricing.