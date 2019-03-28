



Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 3/28 at 8am:

Woman Killed In Pomona Shooting

Police say an AR-15 rifle was found at the home of the 18-year-old suspect.

Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On Opening Day

The Dodgers are set to begin their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive National League pennant.

Local Weather

A warming trend begins Thursday before things really start to cook this weekend.