COMPTON (CBSLA) — A woman is dead Wednesday after being shot while sitting in her car in Compton.

Deputies were called out to the 1700 block of East San Luis Street at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a woman suffering at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, authorities said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was described only as a Hispanic adult female, and her name has not been released.

Detectives say the gunman approached the woman as she sat in her car and asked her where she was from, then opened fire several times.

The investigation continues Wednesday morning.