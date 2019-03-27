TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A 10-year-old boy was fatally struck by a pickup truck that had swerved to avoid hitting a dog in Torrance Monday night.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Del Amo Boulevard. The driver of a 2018 black Ford pickup truck was going eastbound on that busy stretch of Del Amo when he swerved to hit a dog in the road – but instead hit the boy, who was in close proximity, police said.

The boy was treated at the scene by firefighters but succumbed to the major injuries he sustained. Authorities have withheld his name as they try to reach other members of his family.

The driver, a 58-year-old man from Los Angeles, and his passenger were not hurt in the crash. They stayed at the scene and tried to help the boy, police said. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected in the crash, but it’s not clear if speed was a factor.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of El Amo Boulevard between Crenshaw Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue were shut down during the investigation.