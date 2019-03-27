INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A suspect, reportedly wielding a sword and gun, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting.

The officers were reportedly injured.

The suspect was described as a male Asian who walked into a building owned by the Church of Scientology. Police said there was an altercation.

Police arrived and reportedly were both shot — one in the arm, one in the hand. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities said the suspect is dead.

The Scientology Center is located in the 300 block of Market Street in Inglewood.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when information comes into the newsroom.